5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

It's going to be another amazing weekend in the Valley of the Sun, and if you are looking for something to do, I hope these 5 things are a good start.

DIAMONDBACKS VS. REDS

We are getting close to playoffs and it's crunch time. Support the D-Backs as they take on the Cincinnati Reds this weekend. Friday Saturday, and Sunday games are on tap. Click HERE for more info.

JUNK IN THE TRUNK

In a good way. As in vintage shopping way. This is a very cool event that takes over Westworld of Scottsdale this weekend where you can shop your little hearts out and find some amazing deals on unique items. Click HERE for info.

PHOENIX UNKNOWN: WORLD MUSIC AND NIGHT MARKET

World music. World foods. An experience you have to be a part of. 4 stages in and around The Van Buren Downtown, and it's gonna be awesome! Friday night 7pm. All ages. Click HERE for all the info!

8TH ANNUAL ROCKIN' TACO STREET FEST

Gotta love a good taco! Try some of the best tacos in the Valley! There will be music, fun, and even a car show for you to see! Saturday 12n-9p. Click HERE for more info!

PHOENIX RISING FC VS LA GALAXY II

As I put this together, they have won 18 games in a row! They play tonight in Las Vegas, then here on Saturday night. Can they keep the streak alive? See them at home Saturday night. Click HERE for more info.