5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

The weather says we are going to be in the mid to upper 90's this weekend and the sun will be out. The question is, will YOU be out? Here are 5 things to get into this weekend!

ARIZONA STATE FAIR

The Arizona State Fair opens this weekend! I just love the midway and all of the different foods to pick from! There are a ton of shows and exhibits to walk through, plus an amazing line-up of concerts including Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on October 10th and MC Hammer with C&C Music Factory on October 25th. Click HERE for more info on the fair.

PHOENIX FASHION WEEK

I'm too sexy...yeah, that's the song by Right Said Fred. Now experience the catwalk for yourself at the Talking Stick Resort Thursday through Saturday. Click HERE for all the fashionable details.

ZOOFARI: TROPICAL NIGHTS

This Friday from 6pm-10pm, support the Phoenix Zoo at their fundraiser with food, drinks, and prizes to win! They are one of the largest non-profit, privately funded zoos in the country, so every little bit helps out! Click HERE for more info!

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. BOSTON BRUINS

Hockey is BACK! If it has been a while for you to check out a hockey game, you have to see all the fun and exciting things the Coyotes will be bringing! It's opening night this Saturday night at 6pm. Click HERE for more info!

MONSTER JAM

Loud. Aggressive. Massive. Thrills. Tricks. Trucks. It's gonna be awesome Saturday night 7pm at State Farm Stadium! Click HERE for more info!