5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

It's going to be an amazing FALL weekend, and I have some things for you to do!

1. DISNEY & TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM

This Thursday through Sunday, experience the movie and music with the Phoenix Symphony! Click here for all the details.

2. OINGO BOINGO

Saturday night at the Celebrity Theatre, the former members of Oingo Boingo gather on stage to play all your favs from the band! Click here for info and tickets!

3. PHOENIX RISING FC VS. REAL MONARCHS

Get ready for playoff action as the Rising face the Real Monarchs in the Western Conference semi-finals Friday night at the Casino Arizona Field. PLUS, it's dollar beer night again! 7:30pm game time. Click here for all the info!

4. AZ COYOTES VS. COLORADO AVALANCHE

If it's hockey you like ,then get ready for the red hot Coyotes as they take on the Avalanche. Gila River Arena 6pm. Click here for info!

5. ARIZONA FALL FEST

Do we really celebrate Fall? It seems we go from Summer right to Winter. Well, let's celebrate Fall anyway. Saturday at Margaret T. Hance Park starting at 10am-4pm. Plenty of things to do with the entire family! Click here for all the details!