5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

It's going to be a beautiful weekend! Perfect weather for getting out in the Valley and having some fun! Her are FIVE things you can get into this weekend.

OCTOBER 23-27 (WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY)

1. AZ STATE FAIR

There is always something great happening at the Fair. Friday night, MC Hammer and C&C Music Factory take the main stage. There are some amazing bands playing outside the main stage. Our very own BENCH WARRANT will play tonight (Wednesday Night). Get all the details on the fair right HERE.

2. HALLOWEEN BLOCK PARTY

Only a few more days until Halloween and many places are getting in the spooky spirit! On Friday, stop out to the Promenade in Scottsdale on Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright from 5pm-8pm for the block party! There will be pumpkin decorating for the kids, slime making, balloon making, and costume fun! Click HERE for all of their information!

3. SALT RIVER FIELDS BALLOON SPECTACULAR

These balloons are a LOT bigger than balloon animals. Stop by Friday and Saturday night at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick from 5pm-9:30pm each night. There will be fireworks, a pumpkin patch, and a kids zone for all to enjoy. Plus 20 HOT AIR balloons that will light up the night sky! $15 for adults and $10 for kids 3-12. Click HERE for the info. FRIDAY & SATURDAY SALT RIVER FIELDS AT TALKING STICK

4. PHOENIX RISING FC VS. ??

This Saturday night at Casino Arizona Field 7:30pm. It's the playoffs! Click HERE for more info!

5. HERBERGER THEATRE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Here is something fun to do. Perfect for a date! There will be performances from over 25 art groups, dance, live music, kids activities, pet adoptions, food, craft beers, wine tasting, and more. All proceeds got to the Herberger Theatre Youth Outreach Programs. This is Saturday from 11:30am-5pm. FREE!!! How fun is that?! Click HERE for all the info!