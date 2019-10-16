5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Is it really October? It is so nice out and with the amazing weather, there is plenty to do in the Valley this weekend. Here are the TOP 5 things (plus one more) to do!

1. The Arizona State Fair

It's the Fair! Plenty going on this weekend too. Thursday, Trace Adkins hits the stage to perform, then on Friday Becky G will play and on Saturday, Lil' Pump "pumps" it up. (my kids love him) Don't forget to jump into the midway for some rides and anything fried on a stick will be available to you. Click HERE for more amazing news on the Fair.

2. Taste Of Cave Creek Food Festival

Happening in the middle of the week, head on up to Cave Creek for some amazing food and fun! This event happens Wednesday and Thursday the 16th and 17th in the Stagecoach Village from 5pm-9:30pm each night. Plenty of live music and food from over 30 different restaurants. $10 to get in! Click HERE for all the info.

3. Beer & Bones

I like this name! Works perfectly with the museum and Halloween...you get the picture. This is a fundraising event for the Arizona Museum of Natural History on Friday, October 18th. Local craft beers and specialty food trucks will compliment the museum nicely! This event is 7pm-11pm and $20 to get in. Click HERE for all the info.

4. Phoenix Rising FC vs. OKC Energy FC

Friday night, Casino Arizona Field will host the last regular season home game for the Phoenix Rising! Playoff start October 26th. This game is $1 beer night and will be awesome! Come cheer on the Rising! Click HERE for more info!

5. Arizona Coyotes Hockey

There are two amazing games to see this "weekend". The first one is Thursday the 17th at 7pm against the Nashville Predators, then again on Saturday at 4pm against the Ottawa Senators. LOVE hockey! These games are always so much fun. Click HERE for info!

6. (plus one more) Creepy Candy Crawl

If you are like my wife, you spend time money on those kids costumes each year. I think some years the kids should have worn the costume all month long and to school! Get the most bang for your buck and dress up the little ones for the Creep Candy Crawl at the Desert Ridge Mall on Saturday from 4pm-6pm. There will be trick or treating, costume contests, music, and more. Click HERE for all the info!

This should keep you busy for a few days! Have a great weekend!