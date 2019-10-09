5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

It's going to be another amazing weekend and if you need some ideas of things to do, I have five of them for you! See if you can find one that fits for you!

1. AZ STATE FAIR

The fair is good every week from Wednesday through Sunday. This Thursday night the 10th is Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Click HERE to find out more about the Arizona State Fair and all the fun that goes with it!

2. FOUR PEAKS OKTOBERFEST AT TEMPE TOWN LAKE

This is a three-day event taking place at the Tempe Town Lake. Friday is 5pm to midnight, Saturday is 10am to midnight, and Sunday is 10am to 6pm. Grab a beer and a brat and have some fun! Click HERE for more details! Did I mention it's free to get in? Even better!

3. ARIZONA TACO FESTIVAL

Wait, wasn't National Taco Day last week? No matter, this is Taco Festival! It takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm each day at Westworld of Scottsdale. Click HERE for all the taco details!

4. PHOENIX RISING FC VS. MONARCHS SLC

It's the last couple of games before the playoffs! They play this Saturday night at Casino Arizona Field at 7:30pm! Click HERE for more info!

5. ARIZONA CARDINALS VS. ATLANTA FALCONS

They are on a win streak! It has to start somewhere, right! Atlanta is not looking too good this year, so let's keep it that way for them! Check out your Cardinals this Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium! Click HERE for details and tickets.