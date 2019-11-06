5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

This weekend is going to be nice! With temperature in the mid to upper 80's, we can all get out and about. Here are five things you could get into this weekend.

NASCAR SEMI-FINAL RACE

If you like to go fast and turn left, this is for you! The races are always fun and a great experience. Head out to ISM Raceway Friday thru Sunday! Click HERE for all the details!

CHANDLER CHUCK WAGON COOK-OFF

Music, food, dancing, food, drinks, and more food. This is the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off! Friday and Saturday Tumbleweed Ranch. Click HERE for the info

FOUNTAIN FESTIVAL OF FINE ARTS AND CRAFTS

Head out to Fountain Hills this Friday through Sunday from 10am-5pm to see amazing art, and people showing off their skills! This event is FREE and so is parking! Click HERE for all the details!

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. MINNESOTA WILD

The yotes are doing very well so far in the beginning of the season. See how they do this Saturday out at the Gila River Arena. Game time is 6pm against the Minnesota Wild! It's also Military Appreciation Night. Click HERE for more info.

DANIEL TOSH

He's funny. He's edgy. He'll push the limits. Gotta love it! You may have seen his show Tosh.0 on Comedy Central- he for sure will make folks laugh! Check him out live in Phoenix at the Comerica Theatre this Saturday night at 8pm. Click HERE for more info.