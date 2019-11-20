5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

It may be a little wet right now, but the weather people say sunny this weekend! Here are 5 things to do this weekend!

1. Downtown Mesa's Fall Folly Brew Fest

If you are a beer lover, get ready to satisfy your taste buds. This Saturday the 23rd at the Mesa Amphitheater there will be 20 different breweries with over 60 different brews on tap! Click HERE for all the info!

2. The Day of the Dog Festival

Every day could be the day of the dog, but for this point, we can make the exception. Call is "days" of the dog because Saturday and Sunday in Old Town Scottsdale, this free event will be amazing for the dogs and their humans! The festival run from 10am-4pm each day. Over 70 exhibitors, swag bags, and a whole bunch more! Click HERE for more in-"fur"-mation.

3. Lights of the World

Well, it's that time of the year again. Lights, decorations, and fun for the entire family! The Lights of the World returns to the Arizona State Fair grounds starting the 21st of November running through the 12th of January. Click HERE to see more info!

4. Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers

Hockey fans get ready for more excitement! This Sunday, they play at 6pm. Click for more info!

5. Tacotopia Phoenix

This has been going on at the Tempe Marketplace for a while, but this weekend is the LAST weekend for you to go crazy for Tacos! It will run this weekend 11am-7:30pm each day. Click HERE for all the info!