5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Sunny and mid 80's this weekend. It is November, right? It should be cooler than this, right? It's not just me? I think it's time to take advantage of the weather! Here are five things to do this weekend in the Valley!

1. BLUE MAN GROUP: SPEECHLESS TOUR

The show come from Las Vegas to Phoenix! They are playing at the ASU Gammage this Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm. Click here for more info and show times.

2. FORTOUL BROTHERS: NOETICS EXHIBITION & CONCERT

If you have ever been down to the radio station, we have an amazing piece of art on the outside of our building. It was done by the Fortoul Brothers. Now you can see more of their work on display. This Friday, they will have a gathering and concert at 45 W. Buchanan Street from 6pm-12 midnight. Click here to get all of the details.

3. MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL

Mac & Cheesed come in 7th place as a top side for Thanksgiving. I think it should be in the top 3. Check out my blog post to hear more on that. (podcast here) To say I am excited for this festival is an understatement. This Saturday and Sunday the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, you can taste the best Mac & Cheese around! The event goes from 11am-6pm and it's $15 to get in. See for yourself here.

4. ARIZONA COYOTES VS. CALGARY FLAMES

There are a couple of things going on with the Coyotes this weekend. First, they play hockey on Saturday at 2pm. LOVE the game, get your tickets here. Then on Sunday from 10am to 1pm, there is a magnet drive through at the Desert Ridge Marketplace. Each car gets a magnet, you can meet Howler, the Coyotes Crew, and Coyotes team alumni. Click here for more info!

5. THE 5TH ANNUAL PHOENIX PIZZA FESTIVAL

If pizza is your speed, then you MUST check out the 5th Annual Phoenix Pizza Festival! This Saturday, Margaret T. Hance Park, 11am-5pm! There will be 20 of the best pizza makers in the Valley in one place to serve you! Tickets are $10 and slices will cost you too, but to have this selection in one place, you will love it! Click here for all the details.

Have fun this weekend. I will look forward to your stories on Monday in the Facebook live at 2:30!