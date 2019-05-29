5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Short work week, leads to a faster way to the weekend! Here are FIVE things you can get into this weekend in the Valley of the Sun!

1. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

D-Backs fans, this is your chance to get out there and catch a great series! The Mets are in town and I know there are a lot of fans that need to catch a game! Cheer for your D-Backs to get the win! Click here for game details.

2. Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces

Time to cheer on the Mercury! Game 2 of the season, so show up and get down to the Merc! Click here for info on the game.

3. Chelsea Handler @ Comerica Theatre

If it is a night of laughter you crave, satisfy your craving with Chelsea Handler. Click here for her show info.

4. RENT: The 20th Anniversary Tour

Why buy, when you can RENT. I'm not sure it goes that way, but here is your chance to see an amazing show at the ASU Gammage. The 20th Anniversary Tour! RENT to own, nah- still does not work. Click here to get your info on the show times!

5. Mesmerica 360: A Visual Music Journey

Let the stresses of the week flow out of your body with this amazing musical experience. Click here for more info.