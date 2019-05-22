5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

It's Memorial Day weekend this weekend, this is our time to remember those we lost in battle and we salute their service. There are plenty of things to do with the family this weekend as well. Here are five things you can do to get you out of the house and enjoy the weekend!

1. GEEK OUT AT PHOENIX FAN FUSION

If you love comics, creativity, art, toys- this is your chance to let your "inner geek" emerge! Fans from all over the country are coming to Phoenix to dress in their favorite character outfits and be a part of one of the largest Fan Fests in the country! It takes place at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. Starting Thursday and going through Sunday. Click here to get more info.

2. LAUGH YOUR BUTT OFF WITH FRANK CALIENDO

He is the man of many talents, and an amazing impressionist! Frank lives right here in Phoenix (Tempe) and he brings his talent to Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix this Saturday and Sunday nights. Click here for more info.

3. MUMMIES OF THE WORLD: THE EXHIBITION

You have seen so many shows on TV about mummies, now you can see them up close! Travel back in time to see how different cultures cared for their loved ones after death. You will be amazed! Click here for more info.

4. FOODIES UNITE WITH ARIZONA RESTAURANT WEEK

Do you like to try new things? Do you love food from some of the Valley's best restaurants? It's Arizona restaurant week where you can get some great deals on amazing food! Click here for more details.

5. GO LOCAL AT THE PHOENIX PUBLIC MARKET

Talk about local! This farmers market features local foods, produce, meats, shopping and more! Click here for more info.

So much to do this weekend. Pick something new. While you are out and about this weekend, please remember to pay your respects to the people who paid the ultimate price to allow us to do so much.

Have a great and safe weekend.