5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

There is plenty to do in Phoenix this weekend! From visiting the museums, to going out to eat, sporting events, and hitting up the latest movies- this may help you find something to do!

ARIZONA RATTLERS vs. TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS

If you like indoor football, check out the ARIZONA RATTLERS this Sunday as they take on the TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS. Game time is 3:05pm. I'm not sure if you have ever been to watch arena football, but it is very exciting! There is plenty going on during game time! Click here for more info.

MAMA MIA! THE MUSICAL

If you like musicals, check out MAMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at the Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts. The Detour Company Theatre provides theater training and performance experiences for adults with cognitive and physical disabilities, giving them authentic opportunities to develop artistry, demonstrate courage and collaboration, experience joy and participate in the sharing of musical theater with the entire community. I saw a story on ESPN this morning talking about the same thing. Amazing work. Click here for more info.

THE ELECTRIC GUITAR: INVENTING AN AMERICAN ICON

If you have never been to MIM (Musical Instrument Museum) you need to put this on your list for this summer. I took my daughters there a few years ago and we had a blast! This exhibit is open today thru September 15th. The electric guitar is a huge piece of history, and we all have our favorite solos in songs. Make sure to check out the amazing display of air guitars as well. (kidding) Click here for more info.

THE MOVIES

There are some good ones coming out this week, plus don't forget about the ones you missed. New in theatres this week is the new X-Men Movie called DARK PHOENIX, the SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2, and the comedy LATE NIGHT starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, and John Lithgow. Click here for movie info!

PHOENIX RISING FC vs. TULSA ROUGHNECKS FC

Gooooooooooooooooal! Great ready for a great time and dollar beer night at the Phoenix Rising FC soccer game this Friday night! Click here for more info!