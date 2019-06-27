5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Here are 5 things you can get into this weekend. I know it will be a bit warm out, but most of this is inside! In fact one thing is on ice!

ARIZONA COYOTES RED VS. WHITE SCRIMMAGE

Hockey is back, at least playing time for the players. This is your opportunity to see some players get warmed up for the upcoming season! Get more info here.

JAY PHAROAH

Funny man Jay Pharoah is in town for a couple of nights. This Friday and Saturday night he will be at CB Live! From his work on Saturday Night Live and all of his impressions, it is sure to be a very funny night. Click here for more info on the show and tickets!

PHOENIX MERCURY VS. INDIANA FEVER

The ladies are back in town and playing Indiana. Always a great time. Click here for more info.

PHOENIX RISING VS. PORTLAND TIMBERS

Soccer fans are in for some action Saturday night. Nothing better than soccer under the lights! Reminds me of my soccer days! We're on a 6-game winning streak right now, so no stopping us! Click here for more info.

STATE FARM STADIUM TOURS

How KOOL would it be to go backstage in one of the KOOLest stadiums? You can do it! See the visiting team locker room, press boxes, and more! Great photo ops! Click here for more info!