5 THINGS TO DO IN PHOENIX FOR JULY 4TH WEEKEND

Happy July 4th weekend! Some folks are taking a long 4 day weekend, others need to come back to work on Friday. Either way, there is plenty to do this weekend! Here are 5 things that can keep you occupied!

1. D-Backs vs. Rockies

It's all about baseball, and it's the thing to do. Baseball, apple pie, and a good sloppy hot dog? Something like that. Plus, at Friday's game there will be a huge fireworks display! Click here for the details on the games.

2. Arizona Celebration of Freedom

I am a bit partical to this event. I have been out hosting this for about 9 or 10 years now. Amazing event for the family. It's free to get in. There is food, music, and of course Fireworks! This is Thursday, July 4th- starting at 6pm! Click here for more info!

3. Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty

They play Friday night and again on Sunday night against the Atlanta Dream. Go cheer on your Mercury! Click here for info on the games.

4. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Bringing a classic to life, go see this show at the Hale Center Theatre in Gilbert. Weekend shows starting this weekend! Click here for all the info!

5. Artlink's First Friday Art Walk

Every first Friday of the month, come downtown and have some fun! Click here for more info on how to get around the art walk!