5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

The weekend is almost here, and as usual some of us (myself included) wait until the last minute to find things to do. In an effort to help you plan ahead, I have found 5 things you could do over the weekend. Most, if not all, involve cooling down, or being inside the air conditioning! Enjoy your weekend! ~ Charlie

SCOOP-A-PALOOZA: GILBERT FEASTiVAL FRIDAY 5:30-9P

This is a great way to meet your neighbors and share some stories with some tasty treats! It's National Ice Cream month, and what better way to celebrate than with a scoop from the ice cream trucks! Thhis will take place in Gilbert in the Sam's Club parking lot at Gilbert Road & Houston. Over 15 gourmet food trucks will be there to serve you! Get your scoop on! Click HERE for more info!

HACK THE MAC FRIDAY 5-9P

Love seeing art and even great tattoo work! Artist Shay Bredimus (from Phoenix!) will be at the Mesa Arts Center's campus to show off his increadible work. Click HERE for more info!

ICE FANTASY: WHERE CIRQUE MEETS ICE FRIDAY-SUNDAY

More fun at the Mesa Arts Center! Cirque meets Ice. Read more HERE to get details. Plus, proceeds go to help St. Jude Children's Hospital and the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

AN EVENING WITH KRISTINA KUZMIC SUNDAY 7PM

The Huffington Post has described this as "Parenting comedy at it's finest.". Click HERE to find out more info!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY NOW THROUGH SUNDAY

I loved this show on television growing up, now you can see it live on stage! There are performances this weekend at the Herberger Theatre Center July 25th through this Sunday the 28th! Click HERE for more info!

Now you have some ideas. Let me know how it turns out!