5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Time for another weekend of FUN in the Valley of the SUN! It will be warm again, so here are more ideas to keep you KOOL this weekend.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. MILWAUKEE BREWERS

The D-Backs are playing the Brewers from my hometown! There is a special deal for bringing the kids. Check out the deal and get more info on the games this weekend HERE. They play Thursday and Friday at 6:40pm, Saturday at 5:10pm, and Sunday at 1:10pm.

APOLLO 11TH 50TH ANNIVERSARY- ARIZONA SCIENCE CENTER DOWNTOWN

It's the 50th anniversary of our landing on the moon! Bring the family to the Arizona Science Center for special celebrations of this amazing accomplishment! Click HERE for more info.

BOOKMANS MINI COMIC-CON “PICS!”

I think every weekend should have a comic-con type of event happening. Bookmans is making my dream a reality. Stop by their 19th Ave. location on Saturday from 11am-4pm. Click HERE for more info!

STRANGER THINGS 80’S NIGHT

The new series is on Netflix. The music from the show is outstanding! Now hang out with fans of the show at the Stranger Things party at THE VAN BUREN Downtown! It's 80’s music all night and more surprises! Doors open at 9:30pm. Get more info HERE.

MARICOPA COUNTY HOME & LANDSCAPE SHOW- STATE FARM STADIUM

Everyone is looking for more ideas for the home and outside the home. Some people like to fill up their bags with the free chachki's on the vendor tables. Either way, it's air conditioned and a great way to kill some time! Get more info HERE.