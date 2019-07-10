5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

This weekend is going to be very warm! Here are five things you can do to escape the heat, or just embrace the heat! There are concerts, water slides, and sporting events where you can find yourself in air conditioning, or water park fun! I have it planned out for you starting Thursday night.

THURDAY NIGHT: HOWARD JONES & MEN WITHOUT HATS

Come on down to the legendary Celebrity Theatre and find your New Wave Groove as Howard Jones takes the stage with special guests Men Without Hats (Safety Dance), and All Hail The Silence get you dancing all night long! I'll be broadcasting my show live starting at 1pm, leading right into the show at 7:30pm. Click here for more info on the show!

SATURDAY MORNING: PHOENIX ZOO WINTER IN JULY

It is going to be hot this weekend, so KOOL down at the Phoenix Zoo this Saturday morning. Starting at 7am, the Zoo is going to have 50 tons of snow inside the park, and the animals will have special cold treats! Click here for more info!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: H2OASIS

If it is water fun you crave to escape the high temperatures, make your way down to CityScape downtown Phoenix on Central Saturday & Sunday from 10am-3pm. They have closed down the street and will create an outdoor water park! Click here for more details.

SATURDAY NIGHT: ARIZONA RATTLERS VS. SIOUX FALLS STORM

Did you know that the Rattlers are 15-0 this year? Did you know that they are playing in the Indoor Football League Championship game this Saturday? Did you know this is the 2nd time in 3 years they have done so? Did you know that they kick butt!? If you are a fan- of course you know this. If you have been out of touch for a while, this is your chance to get back into it! Click here for more info on the big game this weekend!

SUNDAY NIGHT: HUGH JACKMAN

He is more than Wolverine in the X-Men series. He is a multi-talented entertainer and he is coming to Phoenix to show you what he can do. Click here for info!

Now you know, so go have some fun! Stay KOOL!