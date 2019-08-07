5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

There are several things going on in the Valley this weekend. Some indooors, some outside. I have 5 for you plus a bonus 6th. The bonus is the outside thing to do.

"GAME ON" EXPO 2019

Are you a gamer? Do you know a gamer? Chances are you do. This event is right in their screen vision! It will be in the South Building in the Phoenix Convention Center. It starts on Friday and goes through Sunday. If you are into gaming, click HERE for more info on the event.

BOOK OF MORMON

If you like musicals, this one is for you. Now, there WILL BE explicit language, and it's not for the kiddos, BUT- it is one you must check out. Click HERE for more info on the show.

2019 DESERT CUP

If you are into being physically fit, and competition to be physically fit- this is the place to be! Click HERE for more info.

LADIES 80'S PARTY

So you like 80's music. We do too. Saturday night at the Van Buren Downtown, we will be playing all of your favorite 80's music, plus a special performance from "So Madonna" an 80's Madonna Tribute band. Doors open at 8pm. There will be 80's drink specials plus DJ's playing for the entire night. Perfect date night out! Click HERE for all the info!

PHOENIX MERCURY vs. DALLAS WINGS

Support your Phoenix Mercury as they take on the Dallas Wings this Saturday night! Click HERE for more info!

BONUS: PHOENIX RISING FC vs. EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE

If it's soccer you crave- here is your outdoor activity for the weekend! 12 wins in a row? Yeah and they are still going! Click HERE for more info!