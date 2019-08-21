5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Here's to another fantastic weekend! However you spend your weekend or time off (yeah, some of us work on thew weekends)- here are FIVE things to can check out this weekend! Almost all of them are inside too!

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

This annual experience is taking over two places over the weekend. On Friday the 23rd, you can catch the show at the Gila River Arena. Click HERE for this show. Then on Saturday the 24th, they will perform two shows at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Click HERE for the info!

THE VAN BEER’N INDOOR BEER FESTIVAL

I like beer. It makes me a mighty good fellow. At least that's how the song goes I think. If you are a beer lover, you want to check this one out! It's at the Van Buren Downtown. Free admission! Click HERE for all the details!

LIVE CONVERSATION WITH JOHN CUSAK WITH SCREENING OF “SAY ANYTHING”

Wait, are you kidding me? It's the 30th anniversary of the movie. This is a once in a lifetime experience! He will be at the Chandler Center For The Arts on Sunday at 7pm! The regular seats are sold out, but there are limited VIP seats available. Click HERE for the most amazing info!

PHOENIX MERCURY VS. CHICAGO SKY

The ladies are taking over the Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday to beat up on the Chicago Sky! Root on your Merc! Click HERE for the details.

PHOENIX RISING FC VS. SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

They are on a 13 game winning streak! That's is forever! They put the streak on the line Friday night at Casino Arizona Field! Click HERE to hang with the best!