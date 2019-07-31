5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

They say we may have some clouds this weekend. We'll see. I do know that I have 5 things you can get into this weekend. Try some of these out.

First Friday Artwalk Downtown

It's called 1st Friday. Downtown comes alive! There is live music, food, arts and crafts, and just a ton of fun things to do. Click HERE for more info.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

Time to root, root, root for the home team. We need some wins! Check out the D-backs this weekend. Friday they play at 6:40pm. Saturday they play at 5:10pm, and Sunday they play at 1:10pm. Click HERE for more info!

Weird Al Yankovic

"Like A Surgeon", "Amish Paradise", "Smells Like Nirvana"...you have heard the songs, now see the man behind the fun! Weird Al takes over the Comerica Theatre with his "Strings Attached" Tour. 8pm showtime! Click HERE for more info.

The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Night

New Wave overload at its best! Are you kidding? Also featuring the band New Wave Order playing the best New Wave from the 80's. Doors open at 9pm. Click HERE for all the info!

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics

Watch the ladies get revenge and dominate the Mystics this Sunday! Game time is 3pm! Click HERE for more info!