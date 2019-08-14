5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Plenty to do this weekend. It is going to be warm, so I looked for as much "indoor" activity as possible. There are some outdoor activites as well, but you know to hydrate and be safe, right? Here we go!

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS vs. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

The D-Backs are in the hunt for making the playoff and will take the field this weekend against the rival Giants. Thursday and Friday night they play at 6:40pm, Saturday they play at 5:10pm, and Sunday they play at 1:10pm. Click HERE for more info!

SUMMER COOLDOWN: ICE CREAM SOCIAL & CAR SHOW

If you have never been to The Churchill Downtown, now is yur time to get out! They are hosting an ice cream social, and a full on car show at the same time! See some classics, and taste the best sweets! Click HERE for more info!

PHOENIX MERCURY vs. ATLANTA DREAM

Have you check out The MERC lately? They are a fiesty bunch and play with a ton of heart and dedication! This weekend, they take on the Atlanta Dream. Click HERE for more info!

4TH ANNUAL ARIZONA STATE CORNHOLE CHAMPIONSHIPS

There are some serious competitors in cornhole! I watched a tournament on TV last week and it was NO JOKE! Now, you can watch the best play here! Cornhole at it's best! Click HERE for more info!

ARIZONA COYOTES FREE MOVIE DAY

Have you seen the screen inside of the Gila River Arena? It's HUGE! Over 20 feet high and over 40 feet wide- that's a BIG SCREEN! The Coyotes are inviting you to watch one of the biggest movies of the year on one of the biggest screens! You can watch Avengers Endgame for FREE on Saturday at 11am! Click HERE for all the details

PHOENIX RISING FC vs. RENO 1868 FC

They have a 13 game winning streak. They are hotter than the weather right now! Go see your local FC Phoenix Rising! Click HERE for all the info!