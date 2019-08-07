Casey Kasem's AT 40 from August 6, 1988!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “FOOLISH BEAT” – Debbie Gibson

#39 “NITE AND DAY” – Al B. Sure!

#38 “MISSED OPPORTUNITY” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#37 “ONE GOOD WOMAN” – Peter Cetera

#36 “SAYIN’ SORRY (DON’T MAKE IT RIGHT)” – Denise Lopez

#35 “HERE WITH ME” – REO Speedwagon

#34 “IT WOULD TAKE A STRONG STRONG MAN” – Rick Astley

#33 “NOBODY’S FOOL” – Kenny Loggins

#32 “LOVE CHANGES (EVERYTHING)” – Climie Fisher

#31 “ANOTHER PART OF ME” – Michael Jackson

AT40 Extra: “THE LOCO-MOTION” – Kylie Minogue

#30 “I KNOW YOU’RE OUT THERE SOMEWHERE” – The Moody Blues

#29 “ALL FIRED UP” – Pat Benatar

#28 “MERCEDES BOY” – Pebbles

#27 “I’LL ALWAYS LOVE YOU” – Taylor Dayne

#26 “IF IT ISN’T LOVE” – New Edition

#25 “WHEN IT’S LOVE” – Van Halen

#24 “PERFECT WORLD” – Huey Lewis & The News

#23/LDD: “THE FLAME” – Cheap Trick

#22 “NEW SENSATION” – INXS

#21 “RAG DOLL” – Aerosmith

#20 “SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE” – Robert Palmer

AT40 Extra: “DOMINO DANCING” – The Pet Shop Boys

#19 “RUSH HOUR” – Jane Wiedlin

#18 “SWEET CHILD O’MINE” – Guns N’ Roses

#17 “THE COLOUR OF LOVE” – Billy Ocean

#16 “THE TWIST” – The Fat Boys w/Chubby Checker

#15 “LOVE WILL SAVE THE DAY” – Whitney Houston

#14 “FAST CAR” – Tracy Chapman

#13 “PARENTS JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND” – D.J. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

#12 “JUST GOT PAID” – Johnny Kemp

#11 “DO YOU LOVE ME” – The Contours

#10 “MONKEY” – George Michael

AT40 Extra: “I DON’T WANT YOUR LOVE” – DuranDuran

#9 “POUR SOME SUGAR ON ME” – Def Leppard

#8 “I DON’T WANNA LIVE WITHOUT YOUR LOVE” – Chicago

#7 “I DON’T WANNA GO ON WITH YOU LIKE THAT” – Elton John

#6 “1-2-3” – Gloria Estefan & The Miami Sound Machine

#5 “SIGN YOUR NAME” – Terence Trent D’Arby

LDD: “(I’VE HAD) THE TIME OF MY LIFE” – Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

#4 “MAKE ME LOSE CONTROL” – Eric Carmen

#3 “HOLD ON TO THE NIGHTS” – Richard Marx

AT40 Extra: “WHAT I AM” – Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

#2 “HANDS TO HEAVEN” – Breathe

#1 “ROLL WITH IT” – Steve Winwood

