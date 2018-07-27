Casey Kasem’s AT40 the 80’s!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents an entire classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, July 28, 2018 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits from July 26, 1986!

#40 “YANKEE ROSE” – David Lee Roth

#39 “ON MY OWN” – Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald

#38 “DREAMS” – Van Halen

#37 “WORDS GET IN THE WAY” – Miami Sound Machine

#36 “CRUSH ON YOU” – The Jets

#35 “HYPERACTIVE” – Robert Palmer

#34 “BABY LOVE” – Regina

#33 “DANCING ON THE CEILING” – Lionel Richie

#32 “TAKE MY BREATH AWAY” – Berlin

#31 “ONE STEP CLOSER TO YOU” – Gavin Christopher

#30 “ALL THE LOVE IN THE WORLD” – The Outfield

AT40 Extra: “FRIENDS AND LOVERS” – Carl Anderson & Gloria Loring

#29 “TUFF ENUFF” – The Fabulous Thunderbirds

#28 “LIKE A ROCK” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

LDD: “THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL” – Whitney Houston

#27 “SUZANNE” – Journey

#26 “TAKE IT EASY” – Andy Taylor

#25 “NO ONE IS TO BLAME” – Howard Taylor

#24 “SWEET FREEDOM” – Michael McDonald

#23 “VENUS” – Bananarama

#22 “THE EDGE OF HEAVEN” – Wham!

#21 “YOU SHOULD BE MINE (THE WOO WOO SONG)” – Jeffrey Osborne

AT40 Extra: “TAKEN IN” – Mike & The Mechanics

#20 “RUMORS” – The Timex Social Club

#19 “SECRET SEPARATION” – The Fixx

#18 “HIGHER LOVE” – Steve Winwood

#17 “WHEN THE HEART RULES THE MIND” – GTR

#16 “THERE’LL BE SAD SONGS (TO MAKE YOU CRY)” – Billy Ocean

#15 “DIGGING YOUR SCENE” – The Blow Monkeys

#14 “WHO’S JOHNNY” – El DeBarge

#13 “YOUR WILDEST DREAMS” – The Moody Blues

#12 “WE DON’T HAVE TO TAKE OUR CLOTHES OFF” – Jermaine Stewart

#11 “OPPORTUNITIES (LET’S MAKE LOTS OF MONEY)” – Pet Shop Boys

AT40 Extra: “WALK THIS WAY” – Run-D.M.C.

#10 “MODERN WOMAN” – Billy Joel

#9 “HOLDING BACK THE YEARS” – Simply Red

LDD: “I’LL BE THERE” – The Jackson 5

#8 “MAD ABOUT YOU” – Belinda Carlisle

#7 “LOVE TOUCH” – Rod Stewart

#6 “PAPA DON’T PREACH” – Madonna

#5 “GLORY OF LOVE” – Peter Cetera

#4 “NASTY” – Janet Jackson

#3 “INVISIBLE TOUCH” – Genesis

AT40 Extra: “LOVE ZONE” – Billy Ocean

#2 “DANGER ZONE” – Kenny Loggins

#1 “SLEDGEHAMMER” – Peter Gabriel

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of an entire classic episode of American Top 40 direct from the 1980’s!

Click here to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

