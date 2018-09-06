We've lost another legend

We lost another legend today. Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday morning of cardiopulmonary arrest. The star of such films as Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run, and Boogie Nights, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, was 82 years old.

Reynolds began his acting career in the late 50's, and just recently had joined the cast of Once Upon a Time directed by Quentin Tarantino. Although filming has already begun, it is not known if Reynolds had started filming.

Celebrities showed their respects to the late actor on Twitter:

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds the movie star was larger-than-life. Burt the man was down-to-earth, funny as hell, and more talented than he ever gave himself credit for. A true icon has passed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hear about the passing of Burt Reynolds. So fortunate that I got to work with him on a commercial - a true legend. You will be missed. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/mtKdndDWTC — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace Burt Reynolds. You were an icon and one of my heroes. -DT pic.twitter.com/0fKZhaKpuH — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) September 6, 2018

“The entire FSU family is saddened to learn we have lost our good friend Burt Reynolds. ... We will miss him dearly.” - FSU President John Thrasher pic.twitter.com/tNOyE8EDlT — Florida State University (@floridastate) September 6, 2018