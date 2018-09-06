Burt Reynolds

We've lost another legend

September 6, 2018

We lost another legend today.  Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday morning of cardiopulmonary arrest.  The star of such films as Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run, and Boogie Nights, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, was 82 years old.

Reynolds began his acting career in the late 50's, and just recently had joined the cast of Once Upon a Time directed by Quentin Tarantino.  Although filming has already begun, it is not known if Reynolds had started filming.

Celebrities showed their respects to the late actor on Twitter:

Tags: 
burt reynolds