Bruce Springsteen Joins Billy Joel To Perform A Few Classics

Billy Joel took to the Madison Square Garden stage last night for his 100th performance at the famed venue. Joel started a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden back in 2014 and has had several major artists join him to perform a few songs during this time.

Midway through the show, Joel called upon a friend who has a Tony Award winning residency of his own just down the street.

Watch below as Billy Joel brings out Bruce Springsteen to perform the classic tracks "Tenth Avenue Freeze Out" and "Born To Run".