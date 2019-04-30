Woodstock Co-founder Insists 50th Anniversary Festival is Happening

The co-founder of Woodstock isn’t going down without a fight. Michael Lang insists the 3-day concert to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the festival will happen one way or another.

Related: 8 Woodstock 50 Artists That Also Played the Original Woodstock

A week after ticket sales were delayed, the major investor in Woodstock 50 dropped out citing health and safety concerns. That led many to assume the festival would have to be canceled, but Lang is moving forward.

“We are committed to ensuring that the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is marked with a festival deserving of its iconic name and place in American history and culture,” Lang said. “Although our financial partner is withdrawing, we will of course be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners… The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it’s going to be a blast!”

One of the headliners, The Black Keys, pulled out of the festival weeks ago, but dozens of artists spanning decades and genres are still officially on the bill for Woodstock 50. It’s scheduled for August 16-18 at the Watkins Glen International Speedway – about 150 miles from the original site.

Line-up highlights:

Day 1: The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs.

Day 2: Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man.

Day 3: Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile.

Will they ever take the stage in upstate New York? We’ll find out soon.