Steve Perry Covers "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Steve Perry returned to the music scene in 2018, and he’s ending the year with a Christmas gift for fans. The former Journey singer just released his cover of the holiday favorite, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” It’s a simple, 2-minute track with just vocals and piano, but the song has a lot of meaning for Perry.

“This has been a big year of firsts for me,” Perry said in a statement. “In keeping with that spirit, I thought I’d record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I hope you enjoy it.”

Perry released his first new album in more than two decades this year. He said he was inspired to write and record Traces by the death of his girlfriend.

Related: Steve Perry Has Patty Jenkins Surprise Real-Life 'Wonder Woman' Battling Cancer

Revisit the track “We’re Still Here,” which Perry says celebrates the continuity of life and a sense of camaraderie with a new generation.