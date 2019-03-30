The Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour Over Mick Jagger Health Issue

The Rolling Stones’ first North American tour in four years has been temporarily derailed due to a health issue for their iconic frontman.

“Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” the band said in a statement. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Stones management says tickets to the scheduled shows will be valid for rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the near future. Jagger apologized to fans for the inconvenience.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets,” Jagger said, “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Jagger’s medical issue is not being disclosed. The 17-date run was scheduled to begin in less than a month in Miami and include stops in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago.

For now, we’ll have to settle for putting the Rolling Stones’ new Voodoo Lounge Uncut on repeat. Watch the band storm through “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll from their 1994 tour.