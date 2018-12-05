Prince-Inspired Film Musical in the Works

The music of Prince continues to inspire - more than two years after the musician's death.

Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to some of his songs for a film musical. It is not expected to be a biopic though - more like "Mamma Mia," the film based on ABBA songs.

Sources told Variety that Prince's estate and Universal felt that the biopic angle had already been covered by 1984's Purple Rain.

The new Prince-inspired project comes during a busy time for music movies. The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is a box office hit, and in 2019, Elton John, George Michael and Motley Crue are among the acts that will be featured in theaters.

There is no word yet on who might star in the Prince movie or when it would be released.