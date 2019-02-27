Morrissey Shares Roy Orbison Cover Ahead of New Album

Morrissey is set to release an eclectic new covers album this spring, and we’re getting our first listen to one of the tracks on it. “It’s Over” was first recorded by Roy Orbison in 1964. Morrissey’s version is pure Moz, while maintaining the feel and emotion of the original.

“It’s Over is one of 12 songs on California Son – due out on May 24th. You can pre-order it here. Morrissey will also pay tribute to the likes of Joni Mitchell, Gary Puckett and Dionne Warwick. Special guests include Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Morning Starship (Jobriath) with Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear

2. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (Joni Mitchell) with Ariel Engle of Broken Social Scene

3. Only a Pawn In Their Game (Bob Dylan) with Petra Haden

4. Suffer the Little Children (Buffy St Marie)

5. Days of Decision (Phil Ochs) with Sameer Gadhia of Young The Giant

6. It’s Over (Roy Orbison) with LP

7. Wedding Bell Blues (The Fifth Dimension) with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day & Lydia Night of The Regrettes

8. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)

9. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett)

10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon) with Petra Haden

11. Lenny’s Tune (Tim Hardin)

12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)