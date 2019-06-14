Madonna Unveils 'Madame X' - Her First Album in 4 Years

The full story has been unveiled. Madonna has been rolling out bits and pieces of her new persona, and the full picture has now been painted with the release of her new album Madame X.

We’ve gotten the general idea since Madonna released the lead single “Medellín,” and the 60-year-old has taken to wearing an eye patch with an X on it to remind herself of what she stands for on this experimental work of art.

“Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” she said when the album was announced. “Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore, and a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

Madonna’s 14th studio album and first since 2015’s Rebel Heart features collaborations with Maluma – on the seductive “Medellín” and “Bitch I’m Loca” – as well as Quavo, Swae Lee and Anitta.

Madonna has actually been carrying around the Madame X moniker since she was a teen-ager. Find out who gave her the name, and how she will be performing at theaters around the country in support of the new album in her recent interview with Karson & Kennedy from Mix 104.1