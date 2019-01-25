'The Lost Boys' TV Series is Finally Happening

‘80s cult film classic The Lost Boys is coming to the CW as a new TV series. The idea of bringing the vampires back to life for the small screen has been floating around Hollywood for years, and now Deadline reports that it’s finally happening. The CW has greenlighted the pilot.

The 1987 film was about two brothers who moved to fictional Santa Carla, CA, only to learn the beachside community had a dark side as home to a clan of vampires led by Kiefer Sutherland. Corey Haim, Corey Feldman and Jason Patric also starred. It doesn’t sound like the series will stray too far from the original idea. Here’s how the CW describes the show:

“Welcome to sunny seaside Santa Carla, home to a beautiful boardwalk, all the cotton candy you can eat…and a secret underworld of vampires. After the sudden death of their father, two brothers move to Santa Carla with their mother, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers find themselves drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.”

Music played a key role in the original movie, and director Joel Schumacher went out of his way to pay tribute to The Doors specifically. A Jim Morrison poster hung in the vampire’s lair, and Echo & the Bunnymen covered “People Are Strange” for the soundtrack. Here’s hoping the new TV series also leans on great music.