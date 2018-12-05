Heart Reveals Guests On New Live Album

Heart's upcoming live album and DVD just got a lot more interesting. Heart Live in Atlantic City, recorded in 2006, features guest performances by Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Alice in Chains, Gretchen Wilson, Carrie Underood and Rufus Wainwright.

Alice in Chains and Duff McKagan perform on the AIC classics "Would?" and "Rooster." Navarro lends his support to the Heart standards "Bebe Le Strange," "Straight On" and "Crazy on You," as well as a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Misty Mountain Hop."

The show will be released on January 25th across all available formats.

Heart Live in Atlantic City Track Listing

1. “Bebe Le Strange” (with Dave Navarro)

2. “Straight On” (with Dave Navarro)

3. “Crazy On You” (with Dave Navarro)

4. “Lost Angel”

5. “Even It Up” (with Gretchen Wilson)

6. “Rock ‘n’ Roll” (with Gretchen Wilson)

7. “Dog & Butterfly” (with Rufus Wainwright)

8. “Would?” (with Alice In Chains and Duff McKagan)

9. “Rooster” (with Alice In Chains and Duff McKagan)

10. “Alone” (with Carrie Underwood)

11. “Magic Man”

12. “Misty Mountain Hop” (with Dave Navarro)

13. “Dreamboat Annie”

14. “Barracuda” (ensemble)

"Lost Angel" is one of the few songs on the collection that does not inlclude any special guests. Heart just released a clip of the performace. You can watch it below.,

Fans are still hoping for more Heart shows in the future. The last we heard, the Wilson sisters said a reunion was looking good. The band hasn't been on the road since a sisterly falling out in 2016.

Related: Ann Wilson Opens Up About 'Immortal' Songs

We have heard from Ann Wilson recently, though. She released Immortal, an album paying tribute to musicians who we have lost too soon. Ann talked to RADIO.COM about the project in an exclsuive interview earlier ths year.