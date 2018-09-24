The Beatles Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Iconic 'White Album'
50th anniversary edition to include previously unreleased material
The Beatles iconic White Album is about to turn 50, and fans are the ones who will be receiving a gift. The band will release anniversary editions of its 1968 effort. The crown jewel will be a super deluxe 7-disc set featuring previously unreleased recordings. All of the tracks will be mixed with 5.1 surround audio.
The full details and pre-order information were released on Beatles twitter this morning.
On Nov 9, @TheBeatles will release the #BeatlesWhiteAlbum Anniversary Editions - including a super deluxe 7-disc set featuring 50 mostly previously unreleased recordings all newly mixed with 5.1 surround audio as well as the much-sought after Esher Demos https://t.co/jH57w8tovU pic.twitter.com/pTOKvHzsY5— The Beatles (@thebeatles) September 24, 2018
The White Album was the Beatles 9th studio album. It was a double album featuring 30 songs, including “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” “Birthday,” and “Back in the U.S.S.R.” You can listen to three different mixes of the latter track right now.