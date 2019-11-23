Casey Kasem's AT 40 from November 28, 1981!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

LW#1: “PHYSICAL” – Olivia Newton-John

#40 “I WOULDN’T HAVE MISSED IT FOR THE WORLD” – Ronnie Milsap

#39 “WHEN SHE WAS MY GIRL” – The Four Tops

#38 “TWILIGHT” – ELO

#37 “I WANT YOU, I NEED YOU” – Chris Christian

#36 “POOR MAN’S SON” – Survivor

#35 “CENTERFOLD” – The J. Geils Band

#34 “COOL NIGHT” – Paul Davis

#33 “NEVER TOO MUCH” – Luther Vandross

LDD: “LADY” – Kenny Rogers

#32 “HOOKED ON CLASSICS” – The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Extra: “LEAVING ON A JET PLANE” – Peter, Paul & Mary

AT40 Extra: “SHE’S GOT A WAY” – Billy Joel

#31 “STEAL THE NIGHT” – Stevie Woods

#30 “COMIN’ IN AND OUT OF YOUR LIFE” – Barbra Streisand

#29 “NO REPLY AT ALL” – Genesis

#28 “HEART LIKE A WHEEL” – The Steve Miller Band

#27 “TURN YOUR LOVE AROUND” – George Benson

#26 “MY GIRL” – Chilliwack

#25 “THE SWEETEST THING (I’VE EVER KNOWN)” – Juice Newton

#24 “TAKE MY HEART” – Kool & The Gang

#23 “OUR LIPS ARE SEALED” – The Go-Go’s

#22 “I CAN’T GO FOR THAT (NO CAN DO)” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

Extra: “SOMEDAY WE’LL BE TOGETHER” – Diana Ross & The Supremes

AT40 Extra: “COME GO WITH ME” – The Beach Boys

#21 “I’VE DONE EVERYTHING FOR YOU” – Rick Springfield

#20 “DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’” – Journey

#19 “YESTERDAY’S SONGS” – Neil Diamond

#18 “LEATHER AND LACE” – Stevie Nicks w/Don Henley

#17 “HARDEN MY HEART” – Quarterflash

LDD: “SWEET LIFE” – Paul Davis

#16 “TROUBLE” – Lindsey Buckingham

#15 “THE OLD SONGS” – Barry Manilow

#14 “THE THEME FROM HILL STREET BLUES” – Mike Post f/Larry Carlton

#13 “THE NIGHT OWLS” – The Little River Band

#12 “YOUNG TURKS” – Rod Stewart

AT40 Extra: “UNDER PRESSURE” – Queen & David Bowie

#11 “LET’S GROOVE” – Earth, Wind & Fire

#10 “WHY DO FOOLS FALL IN LOVE” – Diana Ross

#9 “ARTHUR’S THEME (BEST THAT YOU CAN DO)” – Christopher Cross

#8 “TRYIN’ TO LIVE MY LIFE WITHOUT YOU” – Bob Seger

#7 “START ME UP” – The Rolling Stones

#6 “OH NO” – The Commodores

#5 “HERE I AM (JUST WHEN I THOUGHT I WAS OVER YOU)” – Air Supply

#4 “EVERY LITTLE THING SHE DOES IS MAGIC” – The Police

#3 “PRIVATE EYES” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

AT40 Extra: “SHAKE IT UP” – The Cars

#2 “WAITING FOR A GIRL LIKE YOU” – Foreigner

#1 “PHYSICAL” – Olivia Newton-John

