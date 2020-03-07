Casey Kasem's AT 40 from March 9, 1985!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, March 7, 2020, Casey counted down the hits: March 9, 1985!

#40 “ALONG COMES A WOMAN” – Chicago

#39 “THE BOYS OF SUMMER” – Don Henley

#38 “THE BORDERLINES” – Jeffrey Osborne

#37 “RHYTHM OF THE NIGHT” – DeBarge

#36 “WHY CAN’T I HAVE YOU” – The Cars

#35 “THIS IS NOT AMERICA” – David Bowie & Pat Metheny

#34 “MISSING YOU” – Diana Ross

#33 “TAKE ME WITH U” – Prince & The Revolution With Apollonia

#32 “OBSESSION” – Animotion

#31 “TURN UP THE RADIO” – Autograph

#30 “JUNGLE LOVE” – The Time

#29 “I’M ON FIRE” – Bruce Springsteen

AT40 Extra: “CRAZY FOR YOU” – Madonna

#28 “NIGHTSHIFT” – The Commodores

#27 “SOMEBODY” – Bryan Adams

#26 “SOLID” – Ashford & Simpson

#25 “JUST ANOTHER NIGHT” – Mick Jagger

#24 “KEEPING THE FAITH” – Billy Joel

#23 “NAUGHTY NAUGHTY” – John Parr

LDD: “UNDERSTANDING” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#22 “HIGH ON YOU” – Survivor

#21 “SAVE A PRAYER” – Duran Duran

#20 “METHOD OF MODERN LOVE” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

AT40 Extra: “ALL SHE WANTS TO DO IS DANCE” – Don Henley

#19 “MR. TELEPHONE MAN” – New Edition

#18 “ONLY THE YOUNG” – Journey

#17 “RELAX” – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

#16 “EASY LOVER” – Philip Bailey (with Phil Collins)

#15 “PRIVATE DANCER” – Tina Turner

#14 “ONE MORE NIGHT” – Phil Collins

#13 “THE OLD MAN DOWN THE ROAD” – John Fogerty

#12 “LOVERGIRL” – Teena Marie

#11 “LOVERBOY” – Billy Ocean

#10 “MISLED” – Kool & The Gang

AT40 Extra: “ONE NIGHT IN BANGKOK” – Murray Head

#9 “SUGAR WALLS” – Sheena Easton

#8 “I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS” – Foreigner

#7 “NEUTRON DANCE” – The Pointer Sisters

#6 “TOO LATE FOR GOODBYES” – Julian Lennon

LDD: “THE SOUNDS OF SILENCE” – Simon & Garfunkel

#5 “MATERIAL GIRL” – Madonna

#4 “CALIFORNIA GIRLS” – David Lee Roth

#3 “THE HEAT IS ON” – Glenn Frey

AT40 Extra: “IN MY HOUSE” – The Mary Jane Girls

#2 “CARELESS WHISPER” – Wham! f/George Michael

#1 “CAN’T FIGHT THIS FEELING” – REO Speedwagon

