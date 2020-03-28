Casey Kasem's AT 40 from March 29, 1986!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “SATURDAY LOVE” – Cherrelle w/Alexander O’Neal

#39 “FOR AMERICA” – Jackson Browne

#38 “BAD BOY” – Miami Sound Machine

#37 “TAKE ME HOME” – Phil Collins

#36 “AMERICAN STORM” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#35 “ANOTHER NIGHT” – Aretha Franklin

#34 “I’M NOT THE ONE” – The Cars

#33 “NIGHT MOVES” – Marilyn Martin

#32 “LIVE IS LIFE” – Opus

#31 “OVERJOYED” – Stevie Wonder

AT40 Extra: “GREATEST LOVE OF ALL” – Whitney Houston

#30 “YOUR LOVE” – The Outfield

#29 “SO FAR AWAY” – Dire Straits

LDD: “VINCENT” – Don McLean

#28 “WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY” – Janet Jackson

#27 “SILENT RUNNING” – Mike & The Mechanics

#26 “I THINK IT’S LOVE” – Jermaine Jackson

#25 “(HOW TO BE A) MILLIONAIRE” – ABC

#24 “WHY CAN’T THIS BE LOVE” – Van Halen

#23 “I CAN’T WAIT” – Stevie Nicks

#22 “NO EASY WAY OUT” – Robert Tepper

#21 “CALLING AMERICA” – ELO

AT40 Extra: “ON MY OWN” – Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald

#20 “HARLEM SHUFFLE” – The Rolling Stones

#19 “WEST END GIRLS” – Pet Shop Boys

#18 “HOW WILL I KNOW” – Whitney Houston

#17 “BEAT’S SO LONELY” – Charlie Sexton

#16 “TENDER LOVE” – Force M.D.’s

LDD: “EVERY TIME YOU GO AWAY” – Paul Young

#15 “KYRIE” – Mr. Mister

#14 “SANCTIFY YOURSELF” – Simple Minds

#13 “ADDICTED TO LOVE” – Robert Palmer

#12 “KING FOR A DAY” – Thompson Twins

#11 “MANIC MONDAY” – The Bangles

AT40 Extra: “LIVE TO TELL” – Madonna

#10 “THIS COULD BE THE NIGHT” – Loverboy

#9 “LET’S GO ALL THE WAY” – Sly Fox

#8 “SARA” – Starship

LDD: “I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS” – Foreigner

#7 “NIKITA” – Elton John

#6 “WHAT YOU NEED” – INXS

#5 “KISS” – Prince & The Revolution

#4 “R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (A SALUTE TO 60s ROCK)” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#3 “SECRET LOVERS” – Atlantic Starr

AT40 Extra: “SOMETHING ABOUT YOU” – Level 42

#2 “THESE DREAMS” – Heart

#1 “ROCK ME AMADEUS” – Falco

