Casey Kasem's AT 40 from March 24, 1984!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, March 21, 2020, Casey counted down the hits: March 24, 1984!

LW#2: “GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN” – Cyndi Lauper

LW#1: “JUMP” – Van Halen

#40 “THE KID’S AMERICAN” – Matthew Wilder

#39 “YOU MIGHT THINK” – The Cars

#38 “DON’T LET GO” – Wang Chung

#37 “LEAVE IT” – Yes

#36 “RED, RED WINE” – UB40

#35 “DON’T ANSWER ME” –The Alan Parsons Project

#34 “TONIGHT” – Kool & The Gang

#33 “LOVE SOMEBODY” – Rick Springfield

LDD: “I BELIEVE IN MUSIC” – Gallery

AT40 Extra: “RUNAWAY” – Bon Jovi

#32 “LET THE MUSIC PLAY” – Shannon

#31 “LIVIN’ IN DESPERATE TIMES” – Olivia Newton-John

#30 “THEY DON’T KNOW” – Tracey Ullman

#29 “GIRLS” – Dwight Twilley

#28 “NEW SONG” – Howard Jones

#27 “COME BACK AND STAY” – Paul Young

#26 “LET’S STAY TOGETHER” – Tina Turner

#25 “RADIO GA-GA” – Queen

#24 “KARMA CHAMELEON” – Culture Club

#23 “WRAPPED AROUND YOUR FINGER” – The Police

#22 “RUNNER” – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

AT40 Extra: “IT’S MY LIFE” – Talk Talk

#21 “GIVE IT UP” – K.C.

#20 “BACK WHERE YOU BELONG” – .38 Special

#19 “NOBODY TOLD ME” – John Lennon

#18 “EAT IT” – “Weird Al” Yankovic

#17 “HELLO” – Lionel Richie

#16 “NEW MOON ON MONDAY” – Duran Duran

#15 “HOLD ME NOW” – Thompson Twins

#14 “MISS ME BLIND” – Culture Club

#13 “THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE” – Dan Fogelberg

#12 “AGAINST ALL ODDS (TAKE A LOOK AT ME NOW)” – Phil Collins

#11 “THRILLER” – Michael Jackson

AT40 Extra: “ROCK YOU LIKE A HURRICANE” – Scorpions

#10 “GOT A HOLD ON ME” – Christine McVie

#9 “ADULT EDUCATION” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#8 “AUTOMATIC” – The Pointer Sisters

#7 “99 LUFTBALLONS/99 RED BALLOONS (MEDLEY)” – Nena

#6 “I WANT A NEW DRUG” – Huey Lewis & The News

#5 “HERE COMES THE RAIN AGAIN” – Eurythmics

LDD: “YOU LIGHT UP MY LIFE” – Debby Boone

#4 “FOOTLOOSE” – Kenny Loggins

#3 “GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN” – Cyndi Lauper

AT40 Extra: “NO MORE WORDS” – Berlin

#2 “SOMEBODY’S WATCHING ME” – Rockwell

#1 “JUMP” – Van Halen

Set your alarm to wake up every Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to stream 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.