Casey Kasem's AT 40 from February 28, 1987!

#40 “THAT AIN’T LOVE” – REO Speedwagon

#39 “DON’T NEED A GUN” – Billy Idol

#38 “C’EST LA VIE” – Robbie Nevil

#37 “MIDNIGHT BLUE” – Lou Gramm

#36 “AS WE LAY” – Shirley Murdock

#35 “WE CONNECT” – Stacey Q

Extra: “GET BACK (LIVE)” – The Beatles

#34 “DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER” – Crowded House

#33 “WE’RE READY” – Boston

#32 “LET’S GO” – Wang Chung

#31 “FACTS OF LOVE” – Jeff Lorber f/Karyn White

AT40 Extra: “SIGN ‘O’ THE TIMES” – Prince

#30 “THE FINAL COUNTDOWN” – Europe

#29 “CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE” – Corey Hart

#28 “CANDY” – Cameo

#27 “TONIGHT, TONIGHT, TONIGHT” – Genesis

#26 “TALK TO ME” – Chico DeBarge

#25 “CHANGE OF HEART” – Cyndi Lauper

#24 “AT THIS MOMENT” – Billy Vera & The Beaters

#23 “COME GO WITH ME” – Exposé

#22 “LEAN ON ME” – Club Nouveau

#21 “NOTHING’S GONNA STOP US NOW” – Starship

LDD: “WHEN THE GOING GETS TOUGH, THE TOUGH GET GOING” – Billy Ocean

AT40 Extra: “I KNEW YOU WERE WAITING (FOR ME)” – Aretha Franklin & George Michael

#20 “BRAND NEW LOVER” – Dead Or Alive

#19 “OPEN YOUR HEART” – Madonna

#18 “STOP TO LOVE” – Luther Vandross

#17 “I WANNA GO BACK” – Eddie Money

#16 “NOBODY’S FOOL” – Cinderella

#15 “LET’S WAIT AWHILE” – Janet Jackson

#14 “I’LL BE ALRIGHT WITHOUT YOU” – Journey

Extra: “EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE” – The Police

#13 “LOVE YOU DOWN” – Ready For The World

#12 “MANDOLIN RAIN” – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

AT40 Extra: “NOTHING’S GONNA CHANGE MY LOVE FOR YOU” – Glenn Medeiros

#11 “TOUCH ME (I WANT YOUR BODY)” – Samantha Fox

#10 “BALLERINA GIRL” – Lionel Richie

#9 “BIG TIME” – Peter Gabriel

#8 “(YOU GOTTA) FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT (TO PARTY!)” – The Beastie Boys

#7 “RESPECT YOURSELF” – Bruce Willis

#6 “SOMEWHERE OUT THERE” – Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram

#5/LDD: “YOU GOT IT ALL” – The Jets

#4 “WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME?” – Chicago

#3 “KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELF” – The Georgia Satellites

AT40 Extra: “COME AS YOU ARE” – Peter Wolf

#2 “JACOB’S LADDER” – Huey Lewis & The News

#1 “LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER” – Bon Jovi

