Casey Kasem's AT 40 from February 12, 1983!

LW#1: “AFRICA” – Toto

#40 “MR. ROBOTO” – Styx

#39 “THE WOMAN IN ME” – Donna Summer

#38 “THE CLAPPING SONG” – Pia Zadora

#37 “I KNEW YOU WHEN” – Linda Ronstadt

#36 “I KNOW THERE’S SOMETHING GOING ON” – Frida

#35 “FALL IN LOVE WITH ME” – Earth, Wind & Fire

#34 “THE GIRL IS MINE” – Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney

#33 “BREAKING US IN TWO” – Joe Jackson

#32 “DIRTY LAUNDRY” – Don Henley

#31 “ON THE LOOSE” – Saga

AT40 Extra: “I’M ALIVE” – Neil Diamond

#30 “SPACE AGE LOVE SONG” – A Flock of Seagulls

#29 “WHAT ABOUT ME” – Moving Pictures

#28 “ONE ON ONE” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#27 “SEPARATE WAYS (WORLDS APART)” – Journey

#26 “TWILIGHT ZONE” – Golden Earring

#25 “HEART OF THE NIGHT” – Juice Newton

#24 “WE’VE GOT TONIGHT” – Kenny Rogers & Sheena Easton

#23 “BILLIE JEAN” – Michael Jackson

#22 “BACK ON THE CHAIN GANG” – The Pretenders

LDD: “THE ONE YOU LOVE” – Glenn Frey

AT40 Extra: “DER KOMMISSAR” – After The Fire

#21 “YOU ARE” – Lionel Richie

#20 “YOU GOT LUCKY” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

#19 “HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF” – Duran Duran

#18 “DO YOU REALLY WANT TO HURT ME” – Culture Club

#17 “ALLENTOWN” – Billy Joel

#16 “ALL RIGHT” – Christopher Cross

#15 “HEART TO HEART” – Kenny Loggins

#14 “YOUR LOVE IS DRIVING ME CRAZY” – Sammy Hagar

#13 “PASS THE DUTCHIE” – Musical Youth

#12 “GOODY TWO SHOES” – Adam Ant

#11 “THE OTHER GUY” – The Little River Band

AT40 Extra: “LIES” – Thompson Twins

#10 “YOU CAN’T HURRY LOVE” – Phil Collins

#9 “STRAY CAT STRUT” – Stray Cats

#8 “ROCK THE CASBAH” – The Clash

LDD: “WE ARE FAMILY” – Sister Sledge

#7 “YOU AND I” – Eddie Rabbitt with Crystal Gale

#6 “MANEATER” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#5 “AFRICA” – Toto

#4 “SHAME ON THE MOON” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#3 “SEXUAL HEALING” – Marvin Gaye

AT40 Extra: “I’VE GOT A ROCK ‘N’ ROLL HEART” – Eric Clapton

#2 “BABY, COME TO ME” – Patti Austin & James Ingram

#1 “DOWN UNDER” – Men At Work

