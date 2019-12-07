Casey Kasem's AT 40 from December 6, 1986!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

LW#1: “YOU GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME” – Bon Jovi

#40 “GOLDMINE” – The Pointer Sisters

#39 “FOR TONIGHT” – Nancy Martinez

#38 “AT THIS MOMENT” – Billy Vera & The Beaters

#37 “COMING AROUND AGAIN” – Carly Simon

#36 “I DIDN’T MEAN TO TURN YOU ON” – Robert Palmer

#35 “YOU BE ILLIN’” – Run-D.M.C.

#34 “ALL I WANTED” – Kansas

#33 “FOOLISH PRIDE” – Daryl Hall

#32 “FREEDOM OVERSPILL” – Steve Winwood

LDD: “THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR” – Dionne & Friends

AT40 Extra: “OPEN YOUR HEART” – Madonna

#31 “SOMEDAY” – Glass Tiger

#30 “THE FUTURE’S SO BRIGHT, I GOTTA WEAR SHADES” – Timbuk 3

#29 “THE RAIN” – Oran “Juice” Jones

#28 “VICTORY” – Kool & The Gang

#27 “LOVE IS FOREVER” – Billy Ocean

#26 “LAND OF CONFUSION” – Genesis

#25 “WILD WILD LIFE” – Talking Heads

#24/LDD: “I’LL BE OVER YOU” – Toto

#23 “IS THIS LOVE” – Survivor

#22 “YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU…DON’T YOU?” – Howard Jones

AT40 Extra: “KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELF” – The Georgia Satellites

#21 “CONTROL” – Janet Jackson

#20 “WAR” – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

#19 “(FOREVER) LIVE AND DIE” – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

#18 “TAKE ME HOME TONIGHT” – Eddie Money

#17 “C’EST LA VIE” – Robbie Nevil

#16 “DON’T GET ME WRONG” – The Pretenders

#15 “SHAKE YOU DOWN” – Gregory Abbott

#14 “AMANDA” – Boston

#13 “STAND BY ME” – Ben E. King

#12 “TRUE BLUE” – Madonna

#11 “NOTORIOUS” – Duran Duran

AT40 Extra: “TOUCH ME (I WANT YOUR BODY)” – Samantha Fox

#10 “TO BE A LOVER” – Billy Idol

#9 “LOVE WILL CONQUER ALL” – Lionel Richie

Extra: “(WE’RE GONNA) ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK” – Bill Haley & His Comets

#8 “HUMAN” – The Human League

#7 “EVERYBODY HAVE FUN TONIGHT” – Wang Chung

#6 “WORD UP” – Cameo

#5 “WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN” – The Bangles

#4 “THE WAY IT IS” – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

#3/LDD: “HIP TO BE SQUARE” – Huey Lewis & The News

AT40 Extra: “STAY THE NIGHT” – Benjamin Orr

#2 “YOU GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME” – Bon Jovi

#1 “THE NEXT TIME I FALL” – Peter Cetera w/Amy Grant

