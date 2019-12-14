Casey Kasem's AT 40 from December 15, 1984!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

This Saturday, December 14, 2019, Casey counted down the hits: December 15, 1984!

LW #1: “OUT OF TOUCH” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#40 “LOVE LIGHT IN FLIGHT” – Stevie Wonder

#39 “CARIBBEAN QUEEN (NO MORE LOVE ON THE RUN)” – Billy Ocean

#38 “BRUCE” – Rick Springfield

#37 “TENDER YEARS” – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

#36 “I DO‘WANNA KNOW” – REO Speedwagon

#35 “LOVERBOY” – Billy Ocean

#34 “THE BELLE OF ST. MARK” – Sheila E.

#33 “PRIDE (IN THE NAME OF LOVE)” – U2

#32 “I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS” – Foreigner

#31 “STRANGER IN TOWN” – Toto

AT40 Extra: “CARELESS WHISPER” – Wham! f/George Michael

#30 “EASY LOVER” – Philip Bailey with Phil Collins

#29 “THE BOYS OF SUMMER” – Don Henley

#28 “CENTIPEDE” – Rebbie Jackson

#27 “JAMIE” – Ray Parker, Jr.

#26 “PURPLE RAIN” – Prince & The Revolution

#25 “WE ARE THE YOUNG” – Dan Hartman

LDD: “THROUGH THE YEARS” – Kenny Rogers

#24 “UNDERSTANDING” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#23 “HELLO AGAIN” – The Cars

#22 “YOU’RE THE INSPIRATION” – Chicago

AT40 Extra: “THE HEAT IS ON” – Glenn Frey

#21 “IT AIN’T ENOUGH” – Corey Hart

#20 “BETTER BE GOOD TO ME” – Tina Turner

#19 “DO WHAT YOU DO” – Jermaine Jackson

#18 “WALKING ON A THIN LINE” – Huey Lewis & The News

#17 “STRUT” – Sheena Easton

#16 “RUN TO YOU” – Bryan Adams

#15 “BORN IN THE U.S.A.” – Bruce Springsteen

#14 “ALL I NEED” – Jack Wagner

#13 “I CAN’T HOLD BACK” – Survivor

#12 “VALOTTE” – Julian Lennon

#11 “PENNY LOVER” – Lionel Richie

AT40 Extra: “METHOD OF MODERN LOVE” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#10 “ALL THROUGH THE NIGHT” – Cyndi Lauper

#9 “WE BELONG” – Pat Benatar

#8 “WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO-GO” – Wham!

#7 “COOL IT NOW” – New Edition

#6 “NO MORE LONELY NIGHTS” – Paul McCartney

#5 “SEA OF LOVE” – The Honeydrippers

LDD: “STUCK ON YOU” – Lionel Richie

#4 “I FEEL FOR YOU” – Chaka Khan

#3 “LIKE A VIRGIN” – Madonna

AT40 Extra: “I WOULD DIE 4 U” – Prince

#2 “THE WILD BOYS” – Duran Duran

#1 “OUT OF TOUCH” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

