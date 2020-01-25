Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 the 80’s!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “ENDLESS SUMMER NIGHTS” – Richard Marx

#39 “LOVE OVERBOARD” – Gladys Knight & The Pips

#38 “CATCH ME (I’M FALLING)” – Pretty Poison

#37 “JUST LIKE PARADISE” – David Lee Roth

#36 “BECAUSE OF YOU” – The Cover Girls

#35 “853-5937” – Squeeze

#34 “CHERRY BOMB” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#33 “I GET WEAK” – Belinda Carlisle

#32 “SHAKE YOUR LOVE” – Debbie Gibson

#31 “IS THIS LOVE” – Whitesnake

AT40 Extra: “ANGEL” – Aerosmith

#30 “FATHER FIGURE” – George Michael

#29 “I FOUND SOMEONE” – Cher

#28 “FAITH” – George Michael

#27 “CAN’T STAY AWAY FROM YOU” – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

#26 “PUSH IT” – Salt-N-Pepa

#25 “PUMP UP THE VOLUME” – M/A/R/R/S

#24 “NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP” – Rick Astley

#23 “HONESTLY” – Stryper

LDD: “WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME?” – Chicago

#22 “POP GOES THE WORLD” – Men Without Hats

AT40 Extra: “GIRLFRIEND” – Pebbles

#21 “SHE’S LIKE THE WIND” – Patrick Swayze f/Wendy Fraser

#20 “SO EMOTIONAL” – Whitney Houston

#19 “THERE’S THE GIRL” – Heart

#18 “EVERYWHERE” – Fleetwood Mac

#17 “I LIVE FOR YOUR LOVE” – Natalie Cole

#16 “CRAZY” – Icehouse

#15 “DON’T SHED A TEAR” – Paul Carrack

#14 “TUNNEL OF LOVE” – Bruce Springsteen

#13 “SAY YOU WILL” – Foreigner

#12 “WHAT HAVE I DONE TO DESERVE THIS?” – The Pet Shop Boys & Dusty Springfield

#11 “I COULD NEVER TAKE THE PLACE OF YOUR MAN” – Prince

AT40 Extra: “WISHING WELL” – Terrence Trent D’Arby

#10 “TELL IT TO MY HEART” – Taylor Dayne

#9 “CANDLE IN THE WIND” (1973 VERSION) – Elton John

#8 “HUNGRY EYES” – Eric Carmen

#7 “GOT MY MIND SET ON YOU” – George Harrison

#6 “I WANT TO BE YOUR MAN” – Roger

#5 “SEASONS CHANGE” – Exposé

Extra: “PRIDE (IN THE NAME OF LOVE)” – U2

#4 “THE WAY YOU MAKE ME FEEL” – Michael Jackson

#3 “HAZY SHADE OF WINTER” – The Bangles

AT40 Extra: “ROCKET 2 U” – The Jets

#2 “COULD’VE BEEN” – Tiffany

#1 “NEED YOU TONIGHT” – INXS

