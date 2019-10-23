QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY

You don't even have to say a word and people can feel you.

October 23, 2019
Casey Kasem
Energy. Body language. Facial expressions. You name it. Your energy can define the mood. ~ Charlie

