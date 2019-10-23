QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY
You don't even have to say a word and people can feel you.
October 23, 2019
Categories:
Energy. Body language. Facial expressions. You name it. Your energy can define the mood. ~ Charlie
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
23 Oct
Bench Warrant Arizona State Fair
25 Oct
MC Hammer and C&C Music Factory! Veterans Memorial Coliseum
26 Oct
Customer Appreciation Day! Bashas Peoria
26 Oct
Gotcha Day Fair! Maricopa Animal Care and Control (West Location)
09 Nov
Lou Gramm with Asia's John Payne! Celebrity Theatre