Casey Kasem's AT40 from May 9, 1987!

#40 “JUST TO SEE HER” – Smokey Robinson

#39 “FASCINATED” – Company B

#38 “LEAN ON ME” – Club Nouveau

#37 “MIDNIGHT BLUE” – Lou Gramm

#36 “YOU CAN CALL ME AL” – Paul Simon

#35 “HEARTBREAK BEAT” – The Psychedelic Furs

#34 “IN TOO DEEP” – Genesis

#33 “DIAMONDS” – Herb Alpert

#32 “GET THAT LOVE” – Thompson Twins

#31 “MEET ME HALF WAY” – Kenny Loggins

AT40 Extra: “ONLY IN MY DREAMS” – Debbie Gibson

#30 “DOMINOES” – Robbie Nevil

#29 “HEAD TO TOE” – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam

#28 “THE RIGHT THING” – Simply Red

#27 “COME AS YOU ARE” – Peter Wolf

#26 “WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET” – The Bangles

#25 “DAY-IN DAY-OUT” – David Bowie

#24 “IF SHE WOULD HAVE BEEN FAITHFUL…” – Chicago

#23 “SE LA” – Lionel Richie

#22 “WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE” – Bon Jovi

#21 “SERIOUS” – Donna Allen

#20 “NOTHING’S GONNA STOP US NOW” – Starship

AT40 Extra: “POINT OF NO RETURN” – Exposé

#19 “STONE LOVE” – Kool & The Gang

#18 “I KNOW WHAT I LIKE” – Huey Lewis & The News

Extra: “DON’T YOU (FORGET ABOUT ME)” – Simple Minds

#17 “ALWAYS” – Atlantic Starr

#16 “NOTHING’S GONNA CHANGE MY LOVE FOR YOU” – Glenn Medeiros

#15 “RIGHT ON TRACK” – The Breakfast Club

#14 “YOU KEEP ME HANGIN’ ON” – Kim Wilde

#13 “THE FINER THINGS” – Steve Winwood

#12 “WHAT’S GOING ON” – Cyndi Lauper

#11 “TALK DIRTY TO ME” – Poison

#10 “I KNEW YOU WERE WAITING (FOR ME)” – Aretha Franklin & George Michael

AT40 Extra: “I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (WHO LOVES ME)” – Whitney Houston

#9 “BIG LOVE” – Fleetwood Mac

#8 “THE LADY IN RED” – Chris DeBurgh

LDD: “HARD TO SAY I’M SORRY” – Chicago

#7 “HEAT OF THE NIGHT” – Bryan Adams

#6 “SIGN ‘O’ THE TIMES” – Prince

#5 “DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER” – Crowded House

#4 “LA ISLA BONITA” – Madonna

#3 “WITH OR WITHOUT YOU” – U2

AT40 Extra: “HEART AND SOUL” – T’Pau

#2 “LOOKING FOR A NEW LOVE” – Jody Watley

#1 “(I JUST) DIED IN YOUR ARMS” – Cutting Crew

