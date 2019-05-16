Casey Kasem's AT40 from May 18, 1985!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

LW #1: “CRAZY FOR YOU” – Madonna

#40 “SHOW SOME RESPECT” – Tina Turner

#39 “VOICES CARRY” – ‘Til Tuesday

#38 “I’M ON FIRE” – Bruce Springsteen

#37 “RASPBERRY BERET” – Prince & The Revolution

#36 “WOULD I LIE TO YOU?” – Eurythmics

#35 “LOST IN LOVE” – New Edition

#34 “INVISIBLE” – Alison Moyet

#33 “SOME THINGS ARE BETTER LEFT UNSAID” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#32 “THE SEARCH IS OVER” – Survivor

#31 “NEVER ENDING STORY” – Limahl

AT40 Extra: “FIND A WAY” – Amy Grant

#30 “’TIL MY BABY COMES HOME” – Luther Vandross

#29 “SUSSUDIO” – Phil Collins

#28 “SMUGGLER’S BLUES” – Glenn Frey

#27 “SAY YOU’RE WRONG” – Julian Lennon

#26 “CELEBRATE YOUTH” – Rick Springfield

#25 “ANGEL” – Madonna

#24 “NIGHTSHIFT” – The Commodores

#23 “ONE LONELY NIGHT” – REO Speedwagon

#22/LDD: “THAT WAS YESTERDAY” – Foreigner

#21 “WALKING ON SUNSHINE” – Katrina & The Waves

#20 “HEAVEN” – Bryan Adams

AT40 Extra: “THE GOONIES ‘R’ GOOD ENOUGH” – Cyndi Lauper

#19 “NEW ATTITUDE” – Patti Labelle

#18 “JUST A GIGOLO/I AIN’T GOT NOBODY” – David Lee Roth

#17 “FRESH” – Kool & The Gang

#16 “IN MY HOUSE” – The Mary Jane Girls

#15 “THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER” – Howard Jones

#14 “ALL SHE WANTS TO DO IS DANCE” – Don Henley

#13 “DON’T COME AROUND HERE NO MORE” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

#12 “OBSESSION” – Animotion

#11 “SUDDENLY” – Billy Ocean

AT40 Extra: “SUSPICIOUS MINDS” – Elvis Presley

#10 “AXEL F” – Harold Faltermeyer

#9 “EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD” – Tears For Fears

#8 “WE ARE THE WORLD” – USA For Africa

#7 “RHYTHM OF THE NIGHT” – DeBarge

#6 “SOME LIKE IT HOT” – The Power Station

#5 “SMOOTH OPERATOR” – Sade

#4/LDD: “EVERYTHING SHE WANTS” – Wham!

#3 “ONE NIGHT IN BANGKOK” – Murray Head

AT40 Extra: “A VIEW TO A KILL” – Duran Duran

#2 “CRAZY FOR YOU” – Madonna

#1 “DON’T YOU (FORGET ABOUT ME)” – Simple Minds

