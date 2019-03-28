Casey Kasem's AT40 from March 31, 1984!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, March 30, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: March 31, 1984!

LW#1: “JUMP” – Van Halen

#40 “ONE IN A MILLION” – The Romantics

#39 “TO ALL THE GIRLS I’VE LOVED BEFORE” – Julio Iglesias & Willie Nelson

#38 “A FINE FINE DAY” – Tony Carey

#37 “THE KID’S AMERICAN” – Matthew Wilder

#36 “HEAD OVER HEELS” – The Go-Go’s

#35 “THE AUTHORITY SONG” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#34 “RED RED WINE” – UB40

#33 “NOBODY TOLD ME” – John Lennon

#32 “LEAVE IT” – Yes

#31 “LET’S STAY TOGETHER” – Tina Turner

AT40 Extra: “IT’S MY LIFE” – Talk Talk

#30 “TONIGHT” – Kool & The Gang

#29 “DON’T ANSWER ME” – The Alan Parsons Project

#28 “YOU MIGHT THINK” – The Cars

LDD: “YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND” – Carole King

#27 “NEW SONG” – Howard Jones

#26 “LOVE SOMEBODY” – Rick Springfield

#25 “THEY DON’T KNOW” – Tracey Ullman

#24 “COME BACK AND STAY” – Paul Young

#23 “RUNNER” – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

#22 “GIVE IT UP” – K.C.

#21 “GIRLS” – Dwight Twilley

AT40 Extra: “WOULDN’T IT BE GOOD” – Nik Kershaw

#20 “BACK WHERE YOU BELONG” – .38 Special

#19 “RADIO GA-GA” – Queen

#18 “NEW MOON ON MONDAY” – Duran Duran

#17 “THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE” – Dan Fogelberg

#16 “GOT A HOLD ON ME” – Christine McVie

#15 “THRILLER” – Michael Jackson

#14 “EAT IT” – “Weird Al” Yankovic

#13 “HELLO” – Lionel Richie

#12 “HOLD ME NOW” – Thompson Twins

#11 “99 LUFTBALLONS” – Nena

AT40 Extra: “THE LONGEST TIME” – Billy Joel

#10 “MISS ME BLIND” – Culture Club

#9 “ADULT EDUCATION” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#8 “AUTOMATIC” – The Pointer Sisters

#7 “AGAINST ALL ODDS (TAKE A LOOK AT ME NOW)” – Phil Collins

LDD: “SO FAR AWAY” – Carole King

#6 “I WANT A NEW DRUG” – Huey Lewis & The News

#5 “GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN” – Cyndi Lauper

#4 “HERE COMES THE RAIN AGAIN” – Eurythmics

#3 “JUMP” – Van Halen

AT40 Extra: “ROCK YOU LIKE A HURRICANE” – Scorpions

#2 “SOMEBODY’S WATCHING ME” – Rockwell

#1 “FOOTLOOSE” – Kenny Loggins

