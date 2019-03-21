Casey Kasem's AT40 from March 26, 1988

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, March 23, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: March 26, 1988!

#40 “PAMELA” – Toto

#39 “HUNGRY EYES” – Eric Carmen

#38 “FISHNET” – Morris Day

#37 “PUMP UP THE VOLUME” – M/A/R/R/S

#36 “LOVE OVERBOARD” – Gladys Knight & The Pips

#35 “GOIN’ BACK TO CALI” – L.L. Cool J

#34 “ANYTHING FOR YOU” – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

#33 “WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD” – Louis Armstrong

#32 “CAN’T STAY AWAY FROM YOU” – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

#31 “ELECTRIC BLUE” – Icehouse

#30 “YOU DON’T KNOW” – Scarlett & Black

AT40 Extra: “NAUGHTY GIRLS (NEED LOVE TOO)” – Samantha Fox

#29 “NEVER KNEW LOVE LIKE THIS” – Alexander O’Neal f/Cherelle

#28 “ONE STEP UP” – Bruce Springsteen

#27 “PINK CADILLAC” – Natalie Cole

#26 “I FOUND SOMEONE” – Cher

#25 “PROVE YOUR LOVE” – Taylor Dayne

#24 “ROCK OF LIFE” – Rick Springfield

#23 “WHEN WE WAS FAB” – George Harrison

#22 “BE STILL MY BEATING HEART” – Sting

#21 “I SAW HIM STANDING THERE” – Tiffany

#20 “ANGEL” – Aerosmith

LDD: “YESTERDAY” – The Beatles

AT40 Extra: “DREAMING” – O.M.D.

#19 “CHECK IT OUT” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#18 “SOME KIND OF LOVER” – Jody Watley

#17 “WISHING WELL” – Terence Trent D’Arby

#16 “WHERE DO BROKEN HEARTS GO” – Whitney Houston

#15 “SHE’S LIKE THE WIND” – Patrick Swayze f/Wendy Fraser

#14 “JUST LIKE PARADISE” – David Lee Roth

#13 “GIRLFRIEND” – Pebbles

#12 “DEVIL INSIDE” – INXS

#11 “(SITTIN’ ON) THE DOCK OF THE BAY” – Michael Bolton

#10 “HYSTERIA” – Def Leppard

AT40 Extra: “SHATTERED DREAMS” – Johnny Hates Jazz

#9 “ROCKET 2 U” – The Jets

#8 “FATHER FIGURE” – George Michael

#7 “I WANT HER” – Keith Sweat

#6 “I GET WEAK” – Belinda Carlisle

LDD: “GREATEST LOVE OF ALL” – Whitney Houston

#5 “GET OUTTA MY DREAMS, GET INTO MY CAR” – Billy Ocean

#4 “OUT OF THE BLUE” – Debbie Gibson

#3 “NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP” – Rick Astley

AT40 Extra: “ALWAYS ON MY MIND” – The Pet Shop Boys

#2 “ENDLESS SUMMER NIGHTS” – Richard Marx

#1 “MAN IN THE MIRROR” – Michael Jackson

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

