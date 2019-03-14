Casey Kasem's AT40 from March 16, 1985

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

LW#1: “CAN’T FIGHT THIS FEELING” – REO Speedwagon

#40 “RADIOACTIVE” – The Firm

#39 “SOLID” – Ashford & Simpson

#38 “ALL SHE WANTS TO DO IS DANCE” – Don Henley

#37 “METHOD OF MODERN LOVE” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#36 “ALONG COMES A WOMAN” – Chicago

#35 “WHY CAN’T I HAVE YOU” – The Cars

#34 “THIS IS NOT AMERICA” – David Bowie & The Pat Metheny Group

LDD: “HELP IS ON ITS WAY” – The Little River Band

#33 “RHYTHM OF THE NIGHT” – DeBarge

#32 “CRAZY FOR YOU” – Madonna

AT40 Extra: “WE ARE THE WORLD” – USA For Africa

#31 “MR. TELEPHONE MAN” – New Edition

#30 “TAKE ME WITH U” – Prince & The Revolution w/Apollonia

#29 “TURN UP THE RADIO” – Autograph

#28 “OBSESSION” – Animotion

#27 “NAUGHTY NAUGHTY” – John Parr

#26 “MISSING YOU” – Diana Ross

#25 “I’M ON FIRE” – Bruce Springsteen

#24 “NIGHTSHIFT” – The Commodores

#23 “SOMEBODY” – Bryan Adams

#22 “EASY LOVER” – Philip Bailey w/Phil Collins

#21 “KEEPING THE FAITH” – Billy Joel

AT40 Extra: “THAT WAS YESTERDAY” – Foreigner

#20 “LOVERBOY” – Billy Ocean

#19 “THE OLD MAN DOWN THE ROAD” – John Fogerty

#18 “JUST ANOTHER NIGHT” – Mick Jagger

#17 “SUGAR WALLS” – Sheena Easton

#16 “SAVE A PRAYER” – Duran Duran

#15 “I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS” – Foreigner

#14 “HIGH ON YOU” – Survivor

#13 “MISLED” – Kool & The Gang

LDD: “COLOUR MY WORLD” – Chicago

#12 “NEUTRON DANCE” – The Pointer Sisters

#11 “ONLY THE YOUNG” – Journey

AT40 Extra: “DON’T COME AROUND HERE NO MORE” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

#10 “RELAX” – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

#9 “PRIVATE DANCER” – Tina Turner

#8 “LOVERGIRL” – Teena Marie

#7 “CARELESS WHISPER” – Wham! f/George Michael

#6 “TOO LATE FOR GOODBYES” – Julian Lennon

#5 “ONE MORE NIGHT” – Phil Collins

#4 “CALIFORNIA GIRLS” – David Lee Roth

#3 “MATERIAL GIRL” – Madonna

AT40 Extra: “SOME LIKE IT HOT” – The Power Station

#2 “THE HEAT IS ON” – Glenn Frey

#1 “CAN’T FIGHT THIS FEELING” – REO Speedwagon

