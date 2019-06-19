Casey Kasem's AT40 from June 21, 1986!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, June 22, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: June 21, 1986!

#40 “GLORY OF LOVE” – Peter Cetera

#39 “MOVE AWAY” – Culture Club

#38 “MODERN WOMAN” – Billy Joel

#37 “OUT OF MIND, OUT OF SIGHT” – The Models

#36 “BE GOOD TO YOURSELF” – Journey

#35 “DIGGING YOUR SCENE” – The Blow Monkeys

#34 “IF SHE KNEW WHAT SHE WANTS” – The Bangles

#33 “OPPORTUNITIES (LET’S MAKE LOTS OF MONEY)” – Pet Shop Boys

LDD: “AGAINST ALL ODDS (TAKE A LOOK AT ME NOW)” – Phil Collins

#32 “LOVE TOUCH” – Rod Stewart

#31 “MAD ABOUT YOU” – Belinda Carlisle

AT40 Extra: “WORDS GET IN THE WAY” – Miami Sound Machine

#30 “DREAMS” – Van Halen

#29 “ONE HIT TO THE BODY” – The Rolling Stones

#28 “IS IT LOVE” – Mr. Mister

#27 “MOUNTAINS” – Prince & The Revolution

#26 “RAIN ON THE SCARECROW” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#25 “WHEN THE HEART RULES THE MIND” – GTR

#24 “IF YOU LEAVE” – Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark

#23 “LIKE NO OTHER NIGHT” – .38 Special

LDD: “SHE’S GOT A WAY” – Billy Joel

#22 “DANGER ZONE” – Kenny Loggins

#21 “YOUR WILDEST DREAMS” – The Moody Blues

AT40 Extra: “BABY LOVE” – Regina

#20 “LIKE A ROCK” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#19 “ALL I NEED IS A MIRACLE” – Mike & The Mechanics

#18 “VIENNA CALLING” – Falco

#17 “INVISIBLE TOUCH” – Genesis

#16 “TUFF ENUFF” – The Fabulous Thunderbirds

#15 “SLEDGEHAMMER” – Peter Gabriel

#14 “NASTY” – Janet Jackson

#13 “SOMETHING ABOUT YOU” – Level 42

#12 “I WANNA BE A COWBOY” – Boys Don’t Cry

#11 “GREATEST LOVE OF ALL” – Whitney Houston

#10 “NOTHIN’ AT ALL” – Heart

AT40 Extra: “HIGHER LOVE” – Steve Winwood

#9 “WHO’S JOHNNY” – El DeBarge

#8 “HOLDING BACK THE YEARS” – Simply Red

LDD: “THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD” – The Beatles

#7 “A DIFFERENT CORNER” – George Michael

#6 “NO ONE IS TO BLAME” – Howard Jones

#5 “I CAN’T WAIT” – Nu Shooz

#4 “LIVE TO TELL” – Madonna

#3 “CRUSH ON YOU” – The Jets

AT40 Extra: “TAKE MY BREATH AWAY” – Berlin

#2 “THERE’LL BE SAD SONGS (TO MAKE YOU CRY)” – Billy Ocean

#1 “ON MY OWN” – Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.